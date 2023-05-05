52 minutes ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned Lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu to stop parading himself as a ‘Captain Retired’ or ‘Ex-Captain’ of the Military Service.

According to GAF, whose attention was drawn to the unauthorised use of military rank by Lawyer Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu, he has been cited addressing himself or being addressed as ‘Captain Retired’ or ‘Ex-Captain’ on posters projecting his political ambitions and on some programmes on Joy FM among others.

GAF noted that the above-mentioned lawyer was released from the Service on Thursday 6 April 2023 on grounds of Voluntary Resignation of Commission after serving for 5 years 10 months and 18 days.

The period, GAF explained, was not the standard number of years he was supposed to serve as an Officer to make him entitled to use his rank in civil life.

“GAF wishes to state that the actions of the Lawyer are in contravention of the Armed Forces Regulations and he is therefore cautioned to cease using the rank in his civil life,” GAF stated.

Meanwhile, it urged media houses and the general public not to address him by any military rank as he is not eligible to use it as a civilian.

GAF added that such members of the public who deal with him in the capacity of a retired military officer do so at their own risk.