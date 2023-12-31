1 hour ago

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has through its president, Angel Carbonu, rejected former President John Mahama’s claims of widespread examination malpractice in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), urging him and other politicians to steer clear of examinations such as the WASSCE.

Mr Carbonu noted that claims of grand collusion between invigilators and teachers that enabled students to cheat on a massive scale in the 2023 WASSCE are incorrect, challenging the Former President to provide evidence if he insists such a thing happened.

Mr Carbonu, however, conceded that there may have been isolated cases of teachers and invigilators being implicated in cheating or examination malpractice.

“The information the former President has will help all of us to resolve the matter [of examination malpractice]…We beg you, politicians, stop playing political football with our exams. Let us maintain our standards. Every examination is different every year” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosi sen yesterday Friday, December 29, 2023.

The former president had cast doubt on the authenticity of the results of the 2023 WASSCE given the high pass rate. He had urged that there was cheating on a grand scale leading to extraordinary results.

But high-ranking Government officials, who had praised the extraordinary results of the 2023 WASSCE candidates as evidence of the success of the free senior high school (SHS) policy, have slammed him for such suggestions.

Source: mynewgh.com