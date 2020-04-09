2 hours ago

Dr. Wiafe-Akenten, a Social Psychologist and Senior Lecturer Department of Psychology, University of Ghana, has admonished Ghanaians to stop stigmatizing victims of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Persons who have tested positive for the virus have reportedly had their families and themselves maligned by some Ghanaians. Likewise, people who traveled abroad and returned to the country in the wake of COVID-19 have become a target of stigmatization with a section of the citizenry treating them like they are contagious carriers of the virus.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program, Dr. Wiafe-Akenten bemoaned the attitude of some Ghanaians who think it's pleasurable to be pointing fingers at people infected by the virus and travelers who arrived in Ghana, particularly those placed under mandatory quarantine.

He noted that Coronavirus has nothing to do with living a moral or immoral life and so one cannot be said to have contracted the disease because he or she did something bad.

Dr. Wiafe-Akenten stated emphatically that every individual is at risk of the virus infection, therefore it is absolutely inappropriate to single any person out.

"This is not a disease about someone living an immoral life for you to be pointing your fingers at the person. It's a disease that can infect anybody. You can protect yourself. If you're not lucky, somebody can even infect you. So, we shouldn't point fingers at the infected people because you can also contract the disease," he advised.

Peacefmonline