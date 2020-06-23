1 hour ago

Ghanaian hiplife and afro-pop musician Wanlov the Kubolor has advised Ghanaians to take precautions when criticising sex workers.

According to him, sex workers are hard workers like any other profession and that some of them are succeeding in life.

The “Konkonsa” hitmaker made this appeal during Afia Schwarzenegger’s recent interview on Kingdom FM where she stated that she would make enough money when she joins sex work at Kwame Nkrumah Circle rather than venture into legal businesses.

Wanlov, in his response, took to Instagram to say “Sex work is also hard work, and some of the men and women who are also doing it are succeeding.”

He revealed that he is into sex work so people should stop talking down on them.

“Stop talking down on sex work. Me seff I dey on the market.”