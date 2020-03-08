5 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo says although Ghana has for 63 years after independence not been able to achieve its desired economic goals, Ghanaians should stop talking down on themselves unnecessarily.

While observing that a considerable number of people still live in poverty, he pointed out that progress are being made for which reason the people must rejoice, count their blessings and not be “very hard on ourselves”.

“We should learn to count our many blessings,” he said, “and not talk ourselves down unnecessarily”.

Addressing Ghanaians and other dignitaries at Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day celebration in Kumasi Friday, Nana Akufo-Addo underscored the need for all to be proud of the country’s liberal democratic gains and the need to unite to make it work.

“Let us acknowledge that good things are happening in our country, and we are making progress,” he stated, indicating that 81 per cent of people in Ghana now have access to safe water.

The supply of electricity in the country has reached 85 per cent, he stated, adding no child has died from measles in the past 17 years in Ghana. Measles used to be the leading killer of children under five years, he noted.

“No longer do mothers have to sell off their most treasured fabrics and jewelry, and fathers go `2to money lenders, to be able to see their children through senior high school. Today, senior high school education is free for every child. We are making progress,” he touted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo noted that due to the Free SHS education programme, there are now more children in secondary school than ever in the country.

“We are changing the curricula and focus in education to meet the needs of the modern economy, and prepare our young people to compete on the global scale. We are making progress,” he added.

The President recounted how mobile phones were the preserve of the few wealthy people some 25 years ago but said today, mobile subscriber penetration is even bigger than the number of Ghanaians.

The digital revolution, he said, is changing the face of Ghana and “soon, we will take a deserved place as a modern economy”.

“The creative arts are thriving, and there are exciting things to interest a wide range of people. The fashion scene is vibrant, and unearths new talent every day.

“Our designers, tailors and dressmakers keep Ghanaian-made clothes in the top range of attractive clothes. Art galleries are alive with established and new painters and sculptors, and there are signs of their innovative works all around us. We have always been known for musical talent, and this generation is keeping up the tradition,” he stated.

Nana Akufo-Addo observed there is a renewed confidence in Ghanaian local foods, and a strong belief in the things that define the people.

3news