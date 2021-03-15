1 hour ago

Entertainment investor and artiste manager, Aisha Modi has condemned Samini’s constant claims that Stonebwoy is his godson.

According to Aisha, Samini keeps disrespecting Stonewoy all in the name of a ‘godson tag’.

The Stonebwoy fanatic is of the view that Samini isn’t the first to nature a musician in the world and for that matter, he should desist from claiming rights to him.

Her comments were with Samini and Stonebwoy’s social media banter on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Samini in a heated argument with Stonebwoy on Twitter described him as a fake, disrespectful, and wayward godson.

This was after Stonebwoy in what was meant to be a congratulatory message to Burna Boy and Wizkid after their Grammy Awards win, asked Ghanaians to applaud their counterparts instead of acting bitter towards them.

“You know you can’t throw dust in anyone's eyes my son. You know exactly where I’m coming from. Don’t trash GH in congratulating Nigeria because they don’t disrespect their legends like you do period. A word to the wise. After calling me a sellout on a public stage during your mismatch clash? Who sold out who? We come from #grade1 ... you got nerves to be tweeting at me. ShattaWale is a mate you are a son ... get the difference. You disappointed me, son.”

But irritated by Samini’s tweet, Aisha Modi took to social media saying:

“It’s only in Ghana music, that we do this Godfather/Godson, dada, Mama, Uncle, and all that nonsense.... lil Wayne brought Niki Minaj and Drake on, but he doesn’t go around envying them. Samini, learn sense onu? Leave my 1GAD ALONE. Biko it’s a new year and everyone body make hot . If you want leave 1GAD and face Bhimnatives cos you and I know Stonebwoy. Won’t go too deep with u but we Bhimnatives diaaaa we won’t spare. Lemme go back to bed I will be back. Mr Man don’t wake me up again cos my 2nd coming will be dangerous. No one should look for 1GAD’s trouble,”

Source: Ghanaweb