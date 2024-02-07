2 hours ago

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lawyer Twum Barimah has called out the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, accusing him of hypocrisy in the ongoing conversation on the Emissions Levy.

Nana B recently urged the government to withdraw the Emissions Levy, which came into effect on February 1, 2024.

He expressed concerns about the increasing burden of taxes on citizens, stating that while he understands the government's need to raise revenue, the timing and magnitude of the taxes are problematic.

However, Twum Barimah has accused Nana B of playing a double game, pointing out that key NPP figures, including the General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong and National Chairman Stephen Ntim, were present in cabinet meetings where the decision to implement the levy was discussed.

According to Barimah, their silence during these discussions implies acceptance, and he questions Nana B's sudden opposition to the tax.

“When the cabinet is formed, automatically your General Secretary or party chairman is part. And every meeting the party national chairman is part of, and the reason is very simple, you are the key party people on the ground who know what the sympathizers and supporters are saying, so you people are represented as the voice of the people," he said on a panel discussion on UTV on February 5, 2024.

He went on to emphasize that if the party and government had already accepted the levy behind closed doors, Nana B's public stance against it now is hypocritical.

“So, your General Secretary Justin Kodua was present, when the cabinet was discussing the Emissions Levy, the national chairman, Mr. Stepehen Ntim was present, and none of them stood against it, so for you to come and tell us this and that.

“If they had gone to accept the levy behind doors, why would he come out to play saint …What he came to do, is a sign of hypocrisy, because your party and the government have accepted it already, was Nana B in this town when his government brought about the luxury tax?” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the Emissions Levy.

Abass Imoro, the Industrial Relations Officer for GPRTU, revealed that the union had raised concerns during meetings with government officials, but their suggestions were allegedly ignored. As a result, the GPRTU is now planning to increase transport fares to accommodate the new taxes.

The tax measure, which was passed by parliament in December 2023, seeks to impose a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.

The levy forms part of government efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions while promoting environmental and eco-friendly technologies to achieve net zero targets.

Users of motorcycle and tricycles are required to pay GH¢75 per annum for the levy.

Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches which are up to 3000 cc will pay GH¢150 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks will pay GH¢300 per annum.