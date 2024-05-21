56 minutes ago

A former Deputy Interior Minister, James Agalga has said there is nothing like backlog clearance with regards to security services recruitment.

According to the Builsa North MP, recruitment processes are done per financial clearance for a specific year and do not exceed into another.

His comment comes after the Minority, led by its leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson had alleged that, the government had given 20 slots to NPP parliamentary candidates to get people into the various security services and intelligence agencies.

However, Interior Minister, Henry Quartey dismissed the allegation, stating they were false.

He said that even though there were plans for recruitment, the target was persons who had previously applied for jobs in the security and intelligence agencies but were not selected and are still desirous of being recruited.

This, the Ayawaso Central MP described as the clearing of backlogs, adding it would be inconsiderate for the government to still advertise and sell forms to people, knowing that there was limited space.

However, Mr Agalga on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, questioned the basis for backlog, insisting it is a secret recruitment of NPP members into the services.

“There’s nothing backlog; it is just the creation of the NPP government. They should stop acting in secrecy. Recruitment are always advertised for eligible Ghanaians to apply, so what is this backlog they are talking about.

If people are unable to meet the requirement for a specific year and the process elapse, you can’t go back to that same year with the claims of clearing backlog,” he stated.