Senyo Hosi, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors(CBOD), has reacted angrily to prophecies by some popular Ghanaian prophets on which of Ghana’s two major political parties will win the 2020 elections, describing the prophecies as the “stupidity of election predictions.”

The accomplished businessman is wondering why the prophets are not paying attention to “Ghana’s path to a first world”.

“Dear Prophets, Can you please stop the stupidity of election predictions and start prophesying on Ghana’s path to a first world?” He quizzed on Facebook sighted by MyNewsGh.com

On the 31st December 2019, many prophets seemed to be trying to outdo one another with prophecies for this year, 2020. Some prophesied in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) while others favoured opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Their prophecies have provoked much debate on the genuineness of prophets and their prophecies and the relevance of their prophecies in the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr Hosi, known for his bluntness in speech and extraordinary business acumen, is not new to controversy and does not hold back on commenting on important matters affecting the nation.

He recently courted much controversy when he looked University of Ghana officials in the eye and told them they were not thinking through issues affecting the University.