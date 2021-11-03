3 hours ago

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has entreated people who urinate in gutters to stop because "gutters are not their washrooms".

The Minister who wants an end to this attitude noted that people are hired to clean the gutters.

Ms Dapaah said "there are generations in Ghana who think urinating anywhere, anytime is their right, it's wrong and we must all speak against this.”

"There are people who sit in very posh cars, they park anywhere, anyhow and urinate...and that must stop," she added.

"We should change our attitudes," she said.

The Minister was speaking at the Mole XXXII WASH conference held at Ejisu in the Ashanti region which on the theme: "Repositioning the WASH sector for emergency response and sustainable development".

Ms Dapaah called on Ghanaians, especially parents to ensure their children do not urinate in gutters because it is wrong.

She also appealed to galamseyers to stop their activities because they are destroying surface waters.

She wants Ghanaians to be bold and speak out when they see the water bodies being destroyed because of illegal mining activities.