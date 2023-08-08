2 hours ago

A former Deputy Communications Minister has asked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to stop wasting the precious time of Ghanaians with his unfulfilled promises to fix the ailing economy of Ghana.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, August 8, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the Vice President’s record as the chairman of the Government’s Economic Management Team is very catastrophic and cannot be trusted.

He insisted that Dr Bawumia cannot be taken seriously by Ghanaians.

“As Chair of the Economic Management Team, his results (are): bankruptcy, a collapsed currency, hyperinflation, biggest ever public debt, debt default, worst credit ratings, widening budget deficits, unprecedented hardships and many more.”

“He should stop wasting our time.”

In a related tweet yesterday, Kwakye Ofosu berated the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government over their handling of the Ghanaian economy.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu maintained that the current government has committed economic atrocities against the Ghanaian people.

He said the most recent of these atrocities is the Bank of Ghana’s continuous lending to the government – which is crippling the bank’s activities.

According to him, this illegality if not checked, will lead to dire consequences for the country’s economy.

“Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have committed economic atrocities, the latest being forcing the Bank of Ghana to lend tens of billions of Ghana cedis to government against the law, and leading to the former’s insolvency.”

Felix Kwakye Ofosu thus described the Akufo-Addo administration as “the worst government ever!”

The Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Bank of Ghana showed it recorded a loss of ¢60.8 billion in 2022.

The Central Bank’s record loss is coming after it posted a ¢1.2 billion profit in 2021.

Source: citifmonline