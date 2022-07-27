1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again bemoaned the government’s abandoning of health facilities established by his administration.

Mr. Mahama was speaking at the inauguration of a maternity and children’s ward built and equipped to mark his 30th marriage anniversary with former first lady, Lordina Mahama.

While calling on the government to complete abandoned health facilities, the former President also called for the completed ones to be operationalized.

“One of the heartbreaking developments for me as a politician has been the number of health facilities commenced by previous administrations that have been abandoned. I use this occasion to encourage the government and the President to stop this waste of our taxpayers’ money and take urgent steps to complete these hospitals.”

The Minority in Parliament has made several calls for the operationalization of abandoned hospitals across the country.

In 2021, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh indicated that a private member’s motion on the state of abandoned hospital projects in the country will be filed when Parliament resumes from recess in October 2021.

This was after the Minority visited some project sites which had not been completed or handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Source: citifmonline