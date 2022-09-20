2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the “Koku Anyidoho institute”, has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to stop whining & telling lies about his emoluments.

This comes after former President Mahama revealed that the NPP government had scrapped all privileges due him.

Mr Mahama has revealed that he pays for things like water, electricity, rent, fuel, medical care, and plane tickets himself.

“I receive only my monthly pension like [former] President Kufuor, and [late former] President Rawlings was receiving [it] before he died. That is all I get,” he said in an interview.

He added, “I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office; I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the State does not pay me anything for accommodation.

According to Koku Anyidoho, documents available suggests that the state pays when an ex-President travels abroad for official assignments and are entitled to 2 holidays in a year.

He questioned why Mahama wants the state to fund all travels including ones he went to have fun.

“As John Dramani Mahama continues to whine about his emoluments, I ask: John Dramani Mahama, what did you do for the late President Atta-Mills? The man who made you, Running Mate & Vice President – for you to become President.”

“John Dramani Mahama is whining & telling lies about his emoluments. Per documents, State pays when an ex-President travels abroad for official assignments – also entitled to 2 holidays in a year. So, if u travel on ur own account to have fun, why shd the State pay?,” Koku said.