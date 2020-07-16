1 hour ago

Ghanaian players stranded in Ethiopia are set to return to Ghana on Friday 17th July 2020 as a helping hand has been extended to them.

Not too long ago, a video of Ghanaian players stranded at the horn of Africa surfaced online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league in Ethiopia like in many other African countries has been halted and the players are not playing football.

There were numerous interviews that also came from stranded Ghanaian players like former Black Stars defender Lee Addy and the rest.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku whose attention was drawn to the situation promised to help rescue the stranded players.

The GFA praised held series of meetings with the Sports Ministry and it appears that engagement has borne some fruit.

One of the stranded players in an interview with Happy Fm confirmed that they will touch down in Ghana on Friday 17th July 2020.

“We will be coming home on Friday. Some of us have paid monies between $200- $500.

“We have been told we will be picked by bus at Lome and then sent to Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to be quarantined”, the player said in an interview with Happy FM.

The players who number about 21 will enplane from Ethiopia to Togo before they will travel on a coach across the border to Ghana.