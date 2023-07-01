2 hours ago

French club Strasbourg is stepping up its efforts to secure the services of Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku, who is currently out of contract.

The club has received a financial boost following its recent takeover by Blueco, the owners of English giants Chelsea FC.

Strasbourg has reportedly made an improved offer to Djiku, surpassing the offer made by Lille, another interested party.

Turkish side Besiktas has also expressed their interest in signing the talented defender.

However, with the arrival of Patrick Vieira as the new Strasbourg coach, Djiku may opt to remain at the club.

The financial injection from the takeover has given Strasbourg the means to present a compelling offer to Djiku, demonstrating their determination to retain his services.

With the improved offer on the table and the prospect of working under the guidance of a highly regarded coach like Vieira, Djiku may be enticed to extend his stay at Strasbourg, despite interest from other clubs.

The negotiations regarding Djiku's future are ongoing, and his decision will ultimately depend on various factors, including the terms of the offers, his personal aspirations, and the opportunity to work with Patrick Vieira at Strasbourg.