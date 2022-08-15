22 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has been on the transfer market for almost the whole summer but his French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg is now willing to keep the player for the remainder of his one-year contract.

The player was linked with a move to Sevilla but it never happened and also saw a move to German side Hoffenheim fail whiles he has been linked to OGC Nice, Rennes among others.

Alexander Djiku was to be one of the major names on Strasbourg's departure list this summer, along with Ludovic Ajorque. But, like his teammate, the Ghanaian central defender is still Alsatian and he started for the second time in two days, this Sunday against Nice.

He obviously could have left in early July for Hoffenheim if the transfer had not fallen through. Since then, Djiku has maintained a certain popularity on the market.

He has also recently aroused the interest of Trabzonspor and Galatasaray, like that of Bournemouth , without any offer having really reached his club Racing Strasbourg.

Above all, the situation has changed. Strasbourg, who was not against the departure of his defender a year from the end of his contract, is thinking more and more about keeping him in the team.

Because he remains the most experienced player in the Alsatian rearguard, because his trainer Julien Stéphan always appreciates his contribution, and the club's management is also aware that it will be difficult for them to replace him with a player with similar attributes.

Djiku, 28, feels good in Strasbourg and he will not leave the club he joined in 2019 for any challenge.

That of Galatasaray, for example, did not seem to interest him too much. While we obviously have to remain cautious during the transfer window, there are only two weeks left before the market closes, but the trend as at now remains the Ghanaian defender is staying.