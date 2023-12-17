A woman at Pigfarm, a suburb in Accra lost her life on Saturday, December 16, when a stray bullet from the police hit her during an anti-robbery operation.
The woman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
In a statement, the police explained that, the woman was accidentally struck during a Saturday morning raid aimed at apprehending two suspected members of a gang linked to various robberies.
The leadership of the Ghana Police Service has visited the family of the deceased and pledged to provide the necessary support
Read police statement below
- The Police express deep sadness as they commiserate with the family of a lady who lost her life in the course of an anti-robbery operation conducted at Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra.
- The ongoing operation targets the arrest of a criminal gang associated with numerous robberies.
- On Saturday, December 16, 2023, the Police successfully arrested two members of the gang, and efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects.
- Unfortunately, during the Saturday morning operation, a stray bullet accidentally struck a lady. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.
- The leadership of the Police Service has visited the bereaved family and remains committed to supporting them through these challenging times.
- Once again, we extend our sincerest and deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
Comments