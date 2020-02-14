1 hour ago

A staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga is on a campaign to get Deputy National Organizer Chief Biney resign from his post after marrying Afia Akoto of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is of the view the party has been weakened and will continue to wallow in opposition if members who are men are not bold to take critical decisions because of their wives. According to him, the power of a woman’s buttocks is enough to unsettle a man and render him powerless.

Mounting a spirited defense for his stance, the failed presidential candidate recalled how the formation of National Democratic Party (NDP) by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings deepened the cracks in NDC. Without any equivocation, Mr Atubiga mentioned that former president Jerry John Rawlings who is known to be vociferous was silent on his wife’s decision because ‘there is power in a woman’s buttocks’.

“Our founder is Jerry John Rawlings. Very very powerful man. When he speaks, it’s final; but because of the strength of buttocks, his wife formed a party…” he said, adding “we will not sink a second buttocks in the party. It won’t happen.”

In what appeared to be a comparison between the wives of Mr. Rawlings and Chief Biney, Atubiga suggested that trouble looms for the party since the Deputy Chief Executive of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) possesses some wild features.

He said: “With Afia Akoto’s buttocks, anything can happen, anything is possible. You don’t know the power of buttocks erh?”

For Atubiga, the NDC is sitting on a timebomb if no action is taken against the Deputy National Organizer.

"Chief Biney should resign or the party should pull him back. We will not go down. We can’t sleep. We are not able to sleep because the secret of the party [could be revealed]. At this moment, the party is ajar," he posited.

Watch his interview below

Source: Ghanaweb