5 hours ago

Nana Yaw Sarpong, a member of the Movement for Change, has urged government to strengthen state control of Ghana’s gold trade by establishing a more robust Gold Board system.

Speaking on GBC’s Current Agenda, Sarpong identified the lack of traceability in the gold market as one of the biggest weaknesses in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He argued that every gold sale should be tied to full documentation detailing how the mineral was mined, the technology applied, and the company responsible for the extraction.

“If you want to sell gold, you should go to a licensed Gold Board vendor and provide full documentation. The state should be able to determine whether the gold was mined legally, and whether the right environmental standards were followed,” he said.

Sarpong explained that loopholes in the licensing regime currently allow small-scale miners to extend operations illegally into unauthorized areas by exploiting single concession permits.

According to him, a stronger Gold Board with authority to verify and trace all gold brought to market would prevent such practices, while also improving transparency in the sector.

He further proposed a short “mop-up window” during which the Board could purchase illegally mined gold already in circulation. This, he said, would prevent illicit stockpiles from being smuggled abroad or diverted into private networks.

“Without a system that tracks origin and ownership, the fight against galamsey will remain cosmetic,” Sarpong warned, stressing that traceability is essential to restore order and accountability in Ghana’s gold industry.