1 hour ago

Mr Dodji Adjei, Ho West District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has said the coronavirus pandemic would be defeated if the people strictly adhered to the precautionary measures.

He said the people wielded power over the disease and encouraged them to continue to follow the protocols for an immediate end to the crisis.

Mr Adjei said these during the NCCE’s COVID-19 public education campaign in selected communities, which was being supported by the Government and the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The campaign was to help deepen the awareness and prevention of coronavirus as well as fight stigmatization among the people in the District.

He noted that as prevention remained the key to fighting the virus, handwashing with soap under running water, physical distancing, the regular use of alcohol-based hand-sanitizer, and other requirements were not an option.

Mr Adjei reminded communities of the compulsory use of facemasks, to prevent contamination and recommended the cleaning of objects and washing of surface that had been exposed with soap or alcohol-based sanitizers before touching them.

He said the District had recorded some positive cases, and that it was important to ensure that no individual or family was stigmatized in any community, adding that stigmatization caused people to hide their status and symptoms, leading to a rise in the spread of the virus.

The Ho West District Office of the Commission visited communities including Abutia Kissiflui Market, Abutia Kloe, Abutia Agorve, Abutia Teti, Tsawoenu, Tsito, Anyirawase, Awudome Kwanta, and Anfoeta Tsebi.

Also sensitized were communities in Saviefe Agorkpo, Akoviefe, Dzolo Gbogame, Dzolokpuita, Vane, Amedzofe, Akome Agate, Kpedze township, Aflakpe, Kpoeta and Dodome Avexa.

The NCCE in the Volta Region received two sports utility vehicles equipped with public address system from the Presidency for the campaign, aiding access to hard to reach areas.