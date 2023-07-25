1 hour ago

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has disclosed that he still pays his former label signees even after their departure from his label.

In an exclusive interview with Angela Yee on the renowned “Way Up Show” in New York City, Sarkodie opened up about his deep sense of empathy for his former Sarckcess Music signees including StrongMan and Akwaboah.

According to the artiste popularly referred to as the ‘Landlord’, he had a unique approach to artist management that prioritizes fairness, mutual respect, and genuine care for the well-being of his artists.

“I feel for them and I feel like I’ll like to give them what I would want if I had the same situation,” he said on the show.

Sarkodie revealed that offered each artiste a 50/50 percentage despite being the sole financier of their career, an arrangement that he himself would cherish if he were in their position.

“Probably I was one of the only labels that would give 50/50 percentage while I was putting in the money because that’s what I would ever love for myself,” Sarkodie candidly expressed during the interview.

The ‘Money No Be Problem’ singer also shared that his label continues to support them even after they have moved on.

“All my artistes had a good run with me, and they still get paid though they’re not on my label,” Sarkodie affirmed.

This is the first time the renowned rapper is speaking on matters relating to his label and artistes years after all the signees left the management to pursue their own career goals.

“I just felt at a certain point I just need to look out for artistes,” Sarkodie stated, highlighting his deep-rooted commitment to the well-being of those he collaborates with.