Vincent Kwaku Osei known in showbiz circles as Strongman Burner has eulogized her beautiful baby mama, Nana Ama on the occasion of her birthday.

Ghanaian Afropop, hiphop and hiplife musician took to his twitter handle to shower praises and plaudits at his heart throb.

He described her as her special someone, his queen, his love and also thanked God for meeting her.

The musician showed that he is not only good at crafting interesting and melodious tunes but can also warm and soothe the heart of a woman with his sweet words.

He added, the more I know you, the more I find reasons to stay with you.

