1 hour ago

Rapper Strongman says he has no idea his colleague and friend Medikal and his girlfriend Fella Makafui had broken up.

According to him, he thought the back and forth communication between the couple on social media was a publicity stunt.

Strongman on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, joined the bandwagon to ask Fella Makafui to forgive his friend.

On whether he will assist in efforts to help bring back the lovers together, the ‘Baby Girl’ hitmaker told host, Andy Dosty, that he had no idea how to reunite the former couple since he does not know the cause of their break up.

Ever since Medikal hinted of a breakup between himself and Fella Makafui, the rapper has been dropping apologies after apologies to the actress on his social media handle.

Many people assumed the rapper had cheated on the actress with another woman – the rumour was debunked by Medikal and Fella in their Tweets.

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker along with his record label boss, Criss Waddle and some friends went to see Fella Makafui at her shop but she snubbed them.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, also met up with the actress, knelt before her, all in an effort to apologise for his friend.

In his efforts to make things right, the ‘Father’ hitmaker, released a song, ‘Come Back’, to express how much he regrets his actions.

He recruited the Sugar Daddy, KiDi, to help put together the emotional love song, whose audio slide came with many heartwarming moments the couple had shared in their one-and-a-half-year relationship.

A few days after the release of Come Back, Medikal took to Twitter handle to write a message that suggested he was done pursuing Fella Makafui.