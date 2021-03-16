2 hours ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have appointed Turkish trainer Kasim Gökyildiz in their bid to starve off relegation.

The Turkish briefly had a stint with AshantiGold SC in the 2019/2020 season before leaving under cloudy circumstances.

King Faisal are in the relegation zone lying 16th on the Ghana Premier League log two points shy of getting out and are doing all they can by acquiring new players and strengthening their technical team to ensure survival.

Gökyildiz has vast experience in the lower ranks of German football having handled teams like DFB-Stützpunkt, VfL 1907 Neustadt, Turk Speyer, TSG Pfeddersheim and TV Kallstadt between 1999 and 2009.

He also holds a UEFA License A making him a shoe in for any Ghana Premier League side as he meets the needed certification required by the Club Licensing Board of the GFA.

The 54 year old trainer has been youth team coach at several Turkish sides including Cukurova Belediyespor from 2016 to 2017 with his last team being Adana Kiremithanespor in the Turkish amateur leagues.

Kasim Gökylidiz is expected to touch down in Ghana on Wednesday before heading to Kumasi to meet his new team.