45 minutes ago

Bottom placed Kotoku Royals recorded only their third win of the season with a 3-2 win against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Cape Coast stadium.

Kotoku Royals seeking to make amends after their 5-1 loss to Asante Kotoko on Sunday. Richard Dzikoe netted the opener in the 30th minute through Richard Dzikoe before Francis Andy Kumi added to the tally in the 37th minute.

Bibiani Gold Stars pulled one back in the 58th minute as Ibrahim Laar converted from the spot to make it 2-1. Andy Kumi got his second of the day inside 70 minutes to restore their two-goal advantage.

With the game heading to a close, Abednego Tetteh got a second for Gold Stars in the 85th minute but Kotoku Royals held on to win the contest.