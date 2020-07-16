Student kills Uber driver over ¢1,200 debt

By Prince Antwi July 16, 2020

The Police at Tafo/Pankrono in the Ashanti Region are holding a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology for allegedly murdering an Uber driver.

The suspect, Awuah Emmanuel, 23, was arrested after the whereabouts of the victim, Thomas Danso and his Toyota Corolla vehicle could not be traced since July 12, 2020 and needed police action.

The suspect was, however, arrested at Nyinahini upon a tipoff who later led the police to a thick forest near Nkawie/Toase in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality to recover his body.

Divisional Police Commander at Tafo/Pankrono ACP Annor Arhin who briefed the media over the incident said the suspect will be arraigned before court tomorrow, Thursday, July 16.

“What he [the victim] does is that normally when the car goes to work they communicated every two hours but for about four hours he could not hear of him so he became alarmed. On that same day around 9pm he called to inform the police that the vehicle has been spotted at Nyinahini so we gave the details to our colleagues there to trace the vehicle, impound it and arrest the occupants onboard.

“The main suspect is final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He committed the murder with one other man who is at large,” the Police Chief said.

It was later gathered that the victim, Thomas Danso, 24 was murdered over ¢1,200 debt.

“This happened in a thick forest between Atwima Gyankobaa and Hwidiem that was where they murdered the victim and drove to Nyinahini after committing the act… He told the deceased that it was because of the debt that he brought him to that thick forest and demanded same,” ACP Annor said.

The partially decomposed body of the victim has since been recovered and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

ACP Arhin said another suspect named as Akeem also known as Cross is being pursued.

Daily Mail

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