5 hours ago

Authorities have begun removing structures situated along streets as part of the process to begin the construction of the Suame Interchange Project in the Ashanti region.

The Suame Municipal Assembly issued notices to owners of the structures some weeks ago, asking them to relocate and allow the contractors to proceed with work.

The structures that are currently being removed are temporary ones, while the Assembly says processes are also underway to deal with the permanent structures.

Municipal Chief Executive for Suame, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, told Citi News that owners are fully cooperating with officials carrying out the exercise.

“We made the announcement two weeks ago, and since this is a project that everyone is expecting, as of Friday, about 80 percent of them had already started relocating. As of Monday, because of how well they were cooperating, we decided to add two more days, which ended yesterday.”

“Less than 10 percent of them were adamant and reluctant to move, so we had to use force. And as soon as we started doing that, the majority of them asked for a few hours to move out,” he stated.

Mr. Boakye therefore thanked the owners of the structures for their cooperation and for seeing eye to eye on the need for the project to be done.

“I will thank them because we thought we were going to face a stiffer resistance from them, but it was more like they themselves saw the need for us to have the project done,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline