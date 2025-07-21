1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Suame in the Ashanti Region, John Darko, has announced plans to introduce a Private Member’s Bill that seeks to establish a dedicated fund to support local auto mechanics as Ghana shifts towards a green energy future.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament last week, Mr. Darko emphasised the importance of preparing the country’s workforce—particularly artisans within the Suame Magazine industrial hub—for the changes brought about by the adoption of renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs).

The initiative aligns with the Mahama-led administration’s broader commitment to green energy, which prioritises a gradual move away from fossil fuels in favour of cleaner energy alternatives such as solar, wind, hydro, and biomass.

“This proposal reflects President Mahama’s vision to reposition Ghana’s energy strategy toward sustainable and environmentally friendly sources,” Mr. Darko stated. “We must act now to ensure our mechanics are not left behind in this transition.”

He noted that the increasing global adoption of electric vehicles presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Ghana’s local automotive sector. Without adequate support and training, many skilled workers risk becoming obsolete in the face of rapid technological change.

“A shift to green energy is not just about power generation—it’s about protecting livelihoods and reducing emissions to prevent surpassing the 2 degrees Celsius global warming threshold,” he said, referencing international climate targets.

Mr. Darko stressed that Parliament has a responsibility to guarantee that Ghanaian mechanics are active participants in this shift, and not casualties of it. The proposed fund would provide training, access to modern tools, and certifications necessary for mechanics to service EVs and work with renewable energy systems.

According to sources within Parliament, the proposal received bipartisan backing, with lawmakers from both sides acknowledging the need to future-proof Ghana’s local workforce while advancing sustainable development goals.

If passed, the bill would represent a key step in ensuring that Ghana’s green energy transition is inclusive, socially responsible, and economically empowering for local artisans and small businesses.