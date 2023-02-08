1 hour ago

The Suntreso police have detained the Suame National Democratic Congress, NDC, Youth Organiser for alleged inciteful comment.

Razak Avoliya is heard in a viral video encouraging members and supporters of the largest opposition party to pick arms against their opponent.

The ‘wanted’ youth organizer reported himself to the Central Police command in the company of his lawyer, some regional party executives, and sympathizers.

The command later referred the case to Suntreso police station where Razak’s caution and charged statements were taken.

He was charged with offensive conduct and detained.

“They charged him with offensive conduct and we were to go to court. But unfortunately, after the statements we realised that time has far been spent so we agreed to go to court tomorrow”, Counsel for Razak, Evans Amankwa said

The lawyer expressed readiness to cooperate with investigation.

“We will cooperate with the law. We are not perturbed about the detention. He will be in cells until tomorrow. The youth organizer is in high spirit. He meant what he said but has no intention of destabilizing the peace of this nation.He was only encouraging the people of Suame constituency to fortify themselves in the 2024 elections and be prepared to defend themselves if attacked by members of the NPP”.

The embattled youth organizer who has been charged with offensive conduct will be sent to court, on Thursday, February 9