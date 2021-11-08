53 minutes ago

Suavis Iratunga from Burundi will referee the match between Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies and AS Mande from Mali in the on-going TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday.

She will be assisted by Cameroon’s Carine Atezambong Fomo (Assistant I), Adia Isseu Isseu Cisse from Senegal (Assistant II), Ethiopia’s Lidya Tafesse Abebe (Fourth referee).

Aisha Nalule from Uganda will be the Match Commissioner while Tempa N'dah Francois serves as Referee Assessor. Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga from Rwanda is the General Coordinator with Natogoma Clementine Toure from Cote D’Ivoire being appointed as the lead official for the Technical Study Group.

Others include Yvonne Namai Mukabana from Kenya - Marketing Officder, Egypt’s Inas Mazhar - Media Officer, Zakarihya Diabate - Security Officer, Zakia Bartegi Doping Control. Ghana’s Samira Naa Korkoi Ghartey is the Assistant General Coordinator for the match.

Hasaacas Ladies who opened their Champions League competition with a 3-1 win against Malabo Kings from Equatorial Guinea will play AS Mande in their second Group B game at the June 30 stadium in Cairo at 19:00Hrs.