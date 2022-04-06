1 hour ago

The sub-chief of Akyem Hemang and head of the Asona clan in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, Odikro Appiah Korang, 78, and his wife, 73, have met their untimely death after being hacked by their grandson.

According to reports, the 21-year-old suspect, whose name was only given as Kuffour, now in police custody, committed the crime last Friday. He allegedly attacked his grandparents with a machete and firewood due to a misunderstanding he had with them.

It’s unclear what led to the incident, but reports have it that he attempted to hack the old man with a machete, after hitting the wife with a firewood. Residents then rushed to rescue them.

The Assembly Member for the area, and the Presiding Member for the Assembly, Johnson Appiah, who confirmed the incident on radio explained that the suspect on the next day evening, being a Saturday, went to his late grandparents to demand the seized machete.

When he was unable to get the machete he took firewood and hit the old woman, after which he turned on his grandfather and killed him.

The bodies of the two have been deposited at the morgue.

Neighbours who rushed to stop the action were not spared the attacks of the young man.

The suspect was chased and handed over to the Osino Police when he attempted fleeing the scene.