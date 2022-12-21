4 hours ago

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has wondered why the country is continuously entertaining the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Describing it as “nonsense,” the Subin MP said that if this was happening in another jurisdiction, such things would never have been allowed to fester.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the MP, who is part of some rebel parliamentarians who are seeking the sacking of their party member, the Minister of Finance, made this known while speaking in an interview on JoyNews.

He stated that they are determined to keep President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise of removing the minister after he completes his tasks of presenting the 2023 budget to parliament and leading the conclusion of the IMF talks.

“…these are major policy failures that in any civilized democracy, Ken Ofori-Atta will not stand on his feet. Why are we entertaining such nonsense? Excuse my French.

“… what have we got against him as a person? You brought something to us; we are talking about those issues, and you forget about this and say that we want to unseat somebody in the constituency just because you have failed?

“You saw us in the Chamber fighting our NDC guys to pass the e-levy. So, what have we not done for Ken Ofori-Atta to succeed as a finance minister and I say posterity will judge us if this is personal,” he said.

Eugene Antwi further said that he was elected as an MP by his people and as such, all he is seeking is in their interest first, just as it is for the good of the country, far more than anything that will please the president.

“Nobody made me an MP, Akufo-Addo did not make me an MP. God made me an MP. I was elected just as Akufo-Addo was elected so nobody should dare threaten anybody. When you veer into that realm you even muddy the waters more… I contested the primaries like Akufo-Addo contested the primaries to become president.

“The fact that we have taken this position does not mean that it is directly directed at President Akufo-Addo, no. We are talking about the supreme interest of the party. No individual is bigger than this party including Nana Akufo-Addo.” he added.

Over 80 MPs from the majority party have openly declared their opposition to Ken Ofori-Atta, calling on the president to fire him.

The MPs have recently reactivated their demands after the minister fulfilled the requirement of President Nana Akufo-Addo to have him stay on a little longer to complete the IMF deal and present the 2023 budget to parliament.