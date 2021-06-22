2 hours ago

Broadcast journalist and gospel musician, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman has urged Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale to haul entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo to court.

The power FM journalist said the clash between Arnold and the self-acclaimed Dancehall King can have a negative effect on the latter’s brand and cost him some deals.

Daakyehene’s advice follows a hot verbal exchange between the entertainment critic and Shatta Wale on Accra-based UTV last week which led to Arnold describing the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker as confused and inconsistent artiste.

Speaking as a panel member on Power Entertainment Show hosted by Agyeman Nie on Power 97.9 FM Saturday, Daakyehene stated, “in my opinion, I believe Shatta should have sought legal advice because that statement by Arnold can make him lose an endorsement deal.”

Daakyehene explained further that he is empathising with Shatta because he feels the pain and struggles of musicians before reaching the top only for a bad comment by a pundit to ruin their career.

It will be recalled that Shatta Wale recently came under heavy criticism over statements he made during his State of the Industry Address weeks ago.

He said in that address that he had a meeting with major record labels in the United States and he got stunned when they kept asking what genre of music Ghanaians do. But during the address, he didn’t state whether he mentioned high life music to them as the genre of music Ghanaians are known for.

That and other aspects of the address got Arnold to throw some jabs at Shatta Wale, calling him a confused artiste.

When they appeared on UTV, Shatta Wale said he deserved an apology from Arnold because he criticised him wrongly.

According to him, the unique genre which he is angling for is an umbrella term for all the musical genres present in the country. A musical passport on which all musicians in the country can travel.