1 hour ago

The Chairman of the World Human Rights Council for Africa and Ghana Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I has called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to sue the South African Football Association (SAFA) for disrespecting and disregarding a great football nation like Ghana.

According to the former Footballer turned Traditional leader in Ghana who plied his trade-in Sweden in the year 2009, the South Africans didn't show respect to Ghana and therefore steps must be taken to sue them.

It would be recalled that the Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) dismissed the petition from the South African Football Association seeking a replay of the 2022 world cup qualifiers against Ghans played in Cape Coast.

"We all know that two teams cannot emerge as the leaders of the group do in such a case a decision from a referee, perhaps coupled with a moment of brilliance, can separate the two. At the end of the 90 minutes, the better side which happens to be Ghana won the game".

He, however, added that neutral commentators said that the Ghana Black Stars dominated the game and therefore believes that's part of the reason why FIFA rejected the petition by SAFA.

"Neutral commentators have said that Ghana dominated the game. That's part of the reason FIFA rejected the SA protests, in case you don't know. They will consider the quality displayed by the protesting team, the likelihood they are the better side, and whether they deserve a rematch. And the merits of their accusations against the referee whom they claim was 90% responsible for their failure. How much truth is in that? Nii Oyanka quizzed. Frivolous protest thrown out of the window by FIFA he said".

He again called on the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to fine the South African Football Association led Danny Jordan for peddling lies against the centre referee.

The former footballer who traded his football career in Sweden in 2009 in his concluding remarks said that South Africa was carried by emotion than by objective assessment.

"To claim the referee was patently biased and gave 87% of wrong decisions in favour of Ghana was far-fetched. The South Africans were carried by emotions than the objective assessment. To claim the referee was patently biased and gave 87 per cent of wrong decisions in favour of Ghana was far fetched and even shows that ignorance in football management".