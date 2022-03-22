2 hours ago

Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has said that the current economic hardship being faced by Ghanaians will continue until the Akufo-Addo led government is booted out of power.

According to him, the government can not solve the current economic challenges because it is incompetent.

He added that the government does not listen to the views of people who are not part of the government, citinewsroom.com reports.

Ofosu Kwakye further stated that the only way to stop this hardship is to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and vote in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The suffering will persist until they (NPP) are booted out for the NDC that is more responsive to the needs of the people, prudent in the use of public resources and that will stay away from the ostentation that has plagued government under this administration.

“I don’t think that anybody has lost track of what exactly needs to be done. This is a very intransigent government that does not respect the views of people outside of it. They are hopelessly incompetent yet they do not want to take onboard advice that is necessary to get us out of this mess,” he is quoted to have said on the Eyewitness News.

The former deputy minister also said that the government failed to act even though there were clear signs the economy was heading into trouble.

“This crisis has been going on for months un-end, and yet they have done nothing about it. It has gotten worse so when you hear that they have gone into meetings to think through measures to get us out, one can only laugh because it is this same group of people who have led us into this mess,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to be patient as the government works to resolve the current challenges.

The government held a crunch cabinet to come up with means to help curb the current hardship been faced by Ghanaians.

It has stated that at least 15 social intervention policies including the Free Senior High School policy will be reviewed as well as a 30 percent reduction in the pay of government appointees.