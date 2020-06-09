3 hours ago

Farmers numbering about 800 in Suhum in the Eastern region have received 50,000 palm seedlings from the Government.

This forms part of the government’s Planting for Exports and Rural Development (PERD) program, which is under the decentralized National Tree Crop Programme.

The project is aimed at promoting rural economic growth and improving household incomes of rural farmers through the provision of certified improved seedlings, extension services, business support and regulatory mechanisms.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum, Margaret Darko Darkwa who presented the palm seedlings to the farmers said, as the leader in the Municipality, she thought it wise to support the government course to introducing the Planting for Rural Development and Export programme.

She said the Government is committed to supporting farmers in the country, which she encouraged the farmers to take advantage of the Programme to benefit themselves and improve the economy of rural folks.

She pleaded with Ghanaians to support the government's course rather than involving ourselves in unnecessary politics.

"The propaganda is drawing us back. The government has been able to do a lot of developmental projects after three years in office and so we should always support the government and stop the backbiting” she added.

She entreated the farmers to abide by all the safety protocols laid by the government as part of the effort to help contain the coronavirus.

On his side, the Municipal Director of Agriculture in Suhum, Samuel Kofi Gisha indicated it was in the Government's plan to help farmers to participate in palm oil plantation.

He affirmed that a committee has been set up to make sure that farmers who benefited from the seedlings used it for its intended purpose.

He has, therefore, commended the government for training a chunk of agricultural extension officers to support PERD.

He promised to raise another 50,000 seedlings for farmers in their quest to get One District One Factory in Suhum.