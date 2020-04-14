2 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frederick Opare-Ansah has donated assorted items to the orphanage homes in his area in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The items include 20 bags of rice, 200 pieces of tissues, 20 crates of soft beverages, 2 veronica buckets, 4 gallons of handwashing soap, 4 gallons of alcohol-based sanitizers, 100 pieces of cooked and packed rice, 50 boxes of biscuits, 20 boxes of cake biscuits and 100 pieces of fairly used clothing.

The donation forms part of his commitment to support the needy and the unprivileged in society.

His visit to the orphanage homes namely, Jehovah Rapha Orphanage Home and the Trotor Baptist Orphanage Center where he donated the items, was to mark the Easter celebration with the orphans and also to put smiles on their faces.

The fourth term MP who is seeking reelection in separate conversation during his visit to the two centres re-affirmed his commitment towards improving upon the lives of the less privileged and the vulnerable's in the Constituency.

Hon Opare-Ansah also donated some juicy packages to the centres and precautionary materials to aide them respond to the fight against the coronavirus disease with the needed confidence.

He encouraged all and sundry to adhere to the safety measures being put in place by the Ministry of Health and government to help mitigate the spread of the novel virus.

The heads of the two Orphanage homes who received the items thank the MP for his kind gesture and also showing love to them during the Easter Celebration.