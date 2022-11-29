1 hour ago

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has announced his retirement from football months after quitting Hearts of Oak.

The 38-year-old spent about two decades playing for clubs in Ghana, Italy, England, and Spain among other places.

He went on to have a glittering career having played for the likes of Udinese, Porstmouth, Inter Milan, AC Milan among others.

Muntari during his playing days won the English FA title, UEFA Champions League, Serie A titles with both Inter and AC Milan among others.

“I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play,” he told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done.”

Sulley Muntari who had been without a club since leaving lower-tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019 and only joined Hearts of Oak in February 2022 and played for six months

He scored twenty goals, from midfield, in eighty games for Ghana from 2002- 2014.