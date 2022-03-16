4 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil says that former teammate Sulley Muntari deserves a chance in the Black Stars as he is actively playing and doing well.

There has been talks of a potential return to the Black Stars by Sulley Muntari for the 2022 World Cup play off against Nigeria.

There has been deafening noise for Ghana to include 37 year old Sulley Ali Muntari in the clash against Nigeria from a section of Ghanaians.

According to Paintsil, Sulley Muntari has a lot of experience which will come in handy for Ghana if he is named in the squad to face Nigeria.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea to include Sulley in the national team because he is still young and the local league is also very competitive so if he is playing every week and based on what the supporters have seen if they think that he can help the national team, they have every right to call for him to help the team.”

“I think his experience and his dedication will also help the team but if the coach also wants to add him I think it will be fair since he is actively playing and he deserves it,” the ex-Fulham star added.

He noted that games between Nigeria and Ghana were frequently seen as local derbies, with the coach’s influence on the outcome being little compared to the players’ drive.

“When it comes to Nigeria and Ghana it’s a local derby and sometimes it’s the players who have to do more than the coach. Sometimes playing against Nigeria, the coach’s system won’t matter but the determination, hard work and putting their body on the line for the country matters.

“So, if we want to look at the tactics going to be used by the coach, I’ll say that when it comes to Ghana and Nigeria, the tactics of the coach doesn’t matter because the players have to play for pride so this one we don’t expect much from the coaches,” he stated.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.