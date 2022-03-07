1 hour ago

An Executive of the National Chapters Committee(NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak Kobby Jones has called for Sulley Muntari to be handed a Black Stars call up.

The 37 year old midfielder seemed to have rolled back the years with his performance for the club domestically.

The ferocious midfielder signed a one year contract with Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

He has so far played four matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided one assist in his side's 1-1 draw against Legon Cities.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Precise FM, the supporters chief urged the handlers of the national team to call up the Hearts midfielder.

"Sulley has demonstrated to us that with his age and all that he’s achieved in football, he can come to our level and play quality football.

"If we are being truthful to ourselves, he deserves a call up to the Blackstars. Vincent Abubakar with his age displayed a splendid performance for the Cameroon team in the recent AFCON."

"His performance today against Kotoko must speak for him, everyone is advocating for his inclusion in the Blackstars squad because of his performance. He deserves the opportunity" he said.