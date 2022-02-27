7 hours ago

After four matches in the Ghana Premier League, veteran Hearts midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari provided an assist for his side in their game against Legon Cities.

Despite the assist, it was not enough for the phobians to end their four match winless streak as they had to share the spoils with Legon Cities.

After a 20 year hiatus seeking greener pastures and making a name for himself in Italy, England among others, the midfielder decided to look back home and settled with Accra Hearts of Oak prior to the end of the first round.

His first game was a cameo appearance in their 1-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak and has since started matches against RTU, Kotoko and Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

The home side leveled leaving the scores at 1-1 and giving Hearts of Oak on a four game winless streak.

Hearts b host WAFA at the Ohene Gyan Stadium in round 19 next week.