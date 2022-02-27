After four matches in the Ghana Premier League, veteran Hearts midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari  provided  an assist for his side in their game against Legon Cities.

Despite the assist, it was not enough for  the phobians to end their four match winless streak as they had to share the spoils with Legon Cities.

After a 20 year hiatus seeking greener pastures and making a name for himself in Italy, England among others, the midfielder decided to look back home and settled with Accra Hearts of Oak prior to the end of the first round.

His first game was a cameo appearance in their 1-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak and  has since started matches against RTU, Kotoko and Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

The home side leveled leaving the scores at 1-1 and giving Hearts of Oak on a four game  winless streak.

Hearts b host WAFA at the Ohene Gyan Stadium in round 19 next week.