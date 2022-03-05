1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari got his name into the annals of history on Friday night as he clinched the President's Cup with Hearts of Oak.

He joins a select few players who have won titles across different continents across the world after a storied career in Europe.

Muntari was integral as Hearts of Oak defeated archrival Asante Kotoko 2-1 with a late goal coming from Kotoko nemesis Patrick Razak at the death.

The former Inter Milan ace was impressive on set piece duty through out the game for Hearts of Oak.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the opener before Samuel Boateng pulled parity for Kotoko but a late sucker punch from Patrick Razak gave Hearts the 2022 President's Cup trophy.

Muntari was impressive on the night as he had 38 touches in the game against Kotoko with 69.5 per cent pass accuracy with three shots and four interceptions.

He also made a crucial pass, and won one tackle, as well as three fouls.

The well decorated Muntari is among a select few Ghanaian players to have won the Uefa Champions League, FA Cup in England, Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Super Copa Italiana in Italy and the Fifa Club World Cup.

He can still win the FA Cup with Hearts as they are still in contention with a match against Elmina Sharks up next but the league looks lost as they trail leaders Kotoko by 14 points.