Former Hearts and Kotoko star Charles Taylor has kicked against any potential return of former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari for the 2022 World Cup play off against Nigeria.

There has been deafening noise for Ghana to include 37 year old Sulley Ali Muntari in the clash against Nigeria from a section of Ghanaians.

According to Charles Taylor, Sulley Muntari is not fit and a material that should be considered for the Black Stars.

“Muntari is not a Black Stars material. The Nigeria squad poses threat on us, so I will advise the coach to invite players who can last for the entire duration. Muntari has played for the national team for several years but at the moment, his game does not fit the Black Stars” he said on Angel TV.

“I’m being honest, he cannot play for the Black Stars for now especially our game against Nigeria. I will plead with the coaches not to invite him because he is not fit enough. People are talking about experience but I have a different view on that, at some point in time, experience do not count”

“We are not talking about experience; we are talking about players who are doing well. it is about time we stop talking about experience because experience doesn’t guarantee you a loan from the bank” he said.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo is yet to name his squad for the clash against Nigeria whiles the Super Eagles named their team last Friday.

Sulley Muntari who had been without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019 and only joined Hearts of Oak in February this year.

He has since played five matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided an assist in the draw against Legon Cities and scored on Wednesday against WAFA from the spot.

Muntari also played well in the President's Cup game against Kotoko which Hearts of Oak won the game.