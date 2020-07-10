3 hours ago

Former Ghana International Sulley Ali Muntari has declared his intentions to play in the South African Premier Soccer League(PSL).

As If that is not enough, the former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Porsmouth star has professed his love for the Amakhosi's.

The central midfielder has left the door ajar on a possible move to the South African PSL with the playing hinting that there have been talks with a South African based agent.

Speaking in an interview with Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM, Sulley Muntari has disclosed that he has followed Kaizer Chiefs for a while and will love to play for them in case he is to move to South Africa.

He revealed, “I spoke to an agent. He gave me a call. I have forgotten his name. Sipho…I don’t know how to pronounce his name,”

“I would love to come and play in South Africa because they have great teams that I like. For instance, Sundowns are there, Pirates are there but my favourite one is Chiefs.

“I don’t know why but I have been following Chiefs for a moment now, I love the way they are and everything.

“So I said if I am going to South Africa, there is the only team I want to play for, that is Chiefs”.

Sulley Muntari goes to on to say: “And with all due respect to Pirates and Sundowns and the other teams that are in the South African league, of course, this is what I prefer, so that’s the only plan, that’s what I spoke [about] with the agent.

“That’s it and I haven’t said anything more. But why not? It’s home, Ghana is home, South Africa can be home, any part in Africa can be home. It would be good to come [to South Africa] but I haven’t made my mind as yet.”

The 35 year old midfielder had a stellar career helping Inter Milan win the treble in 2010 and also winning trophies with AC Milan.

He was part of the golden era of Ghana football when the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup on three occasions 2002010,2014 but his Ghana career ended on a sour note.

Sulley Muntari is currently a free agent waiting for his next club as he trains on his own in Ghana.