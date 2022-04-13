11 minutes ago

Former Inter Milan, AC Milan midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has been dragged to an Accra High court by an Italian businessman Rodrigo Renato Gianno.

The writ and statement of claim was filed on his behalf by his counsel Kwadwo Gyasi Ntrakwah of Ntrakwah and Co on March 21, 2022.

The Italian is seeking among others, the court to order the former Ghana midfielder to pay to him an amount of €97,320 approximately $100,000.

Per his summary of claims, the businessman states that he was contracted by the footballer between 2015-2017 to book air tickets and hotel rooms for the midfielder, his family and friends at his own cost.

Muntari promised to refund his money to him after performing the duty but has since failed to honour his promise.

The plaintiff avers that cheques issued by the Hearts of Oak midfielder to defray his indebtedness to him were not honoured by the banks.

Per his writ, the footballer has admitted his liability and promised to pay the money owed him.

It is not the first time the Italian businessman Rodrigo Renato Gianno has sued Sulley Muntari as in 2019, he summoned the footballer before a court in Milan and obtained judgement against the footballer but that notwithstanding the money has still not been paid.

Among his reliefs, the Italian businessman is praying the Accra High Court to order the player to pay to him the money owed, and is also seeking interest on the principal sum and general damages for breach of contract.

The former AC Milan, Sunderland and Inter Milan player joined reigning Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak at the start of the second round of the 2021/2022 season.