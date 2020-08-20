2 hours ago

Former Ghana goalkeeper William Amamoo has jumped to the defence of Sulley Ali Muntari who has often been branded as a 'bad boy' of the Black Stars.

In the eyes of the public, many see the ex-Inter Milan, AC Milan star as a trouble maker most especially after events that occurred at the FIFA 2014 World Cup in Brazil where he was sent home for allegedly assaulting a member of the Black Stars management committee.

Amamoo has disclosed that former teammate Sulley Muntari was one of the most disciplined players he played with in the national team.

“Sulley Muntari is very disciplined. He was one of the most respectful players in the team. It is only when you offend him that there is a problem”.“Don’t listen to what people say and just get close to him”.

He thanked former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah for the support and encouragement he gave him when he lost his father.

William Amamoo was capped three times by the Black Stars of Ghana between 2008-2010.