3 hours ago

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the government to summon foreign diplomats supporting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) organisation in Ghana.

The council has also called for the closure of the said office without delay, “Close down without delay the alleged LGBTQI office in Ghana and immediately arrest and prosecute the individuals or groups behind the alleged opening of this new office in Ghana for breach of the law and potential threat to peace," the GPCC said in a press statement dated Monday, February 22, 2021, signed and issued by the President of GPCC, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso.

The GPCC said the action by the LGBTQI movement was an affront to Ghana’s long-cherished religious values, customs, and traditions as well as the laws.

“The actions of the LGBTQI movement is also completely at variance with the laws of God as spelt out in the Holy Bible concerning God’s plan of creation and the sanctity of marriage between Man and Woman as ordained by God” it added.

The council, therefore, charged the government to officially state its position without any equivocation on the development.

It further stated that all foreign diplomats who allegedly participated in the opening of the LGBTQI offices must be summoned to explain their violation of the sovereignty of Ghana.

GPCC also called on parliament to summon the "President’s Representatives at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to explain to Ghanaians what actions they have taken in relation to this matter to protect the sovereignty and security of the state of Ghana”.

The Council emphasised that “the GPCC is very resolute in its stance against the LGBTQI movement and its activities in Ghana and is standing firm with all other stakeholders on this matter with the hope that government would take concrete steps to reassure Ghanaians of their unwillingness to succumb to pressure from some notable western powers to sell out our cherished values and to safeguard the future of our children from a perverse generation of vampires scheming to destroy us”.

Background

The group, LGBTQI on January 31, 2021, hosted a fundraiser to officially introduce and promote its office and community space in Accra.

In attendance at the fundraiser were some invited guests including the Australian High Commissioner, Gregory Andrews, the Danish Ambassador, Tom Nørring and some delegates from the EU.

In a post on Facebook, the EU in Ghana posted: "A couple of weeks ago the EU in Ghana participated in the opening of the new community space of the @LGBTRightsGhana. Equality, tolerance and respect for each other are core values of the EU. The EU supports civil society organisations promoting #LGBTIQ rights 🇪🇺🏳️🌈. #EU4LGBT".

The development has angered a section of the public and has led to groups such as the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Catholic Bishops Conference, Christian Council of Ghana calling for the immediate close down of the said office.

Below is a copy of the GPCC full statement:

GHANA PENTECOSTAL AND CHARISMATIC COUNCIL

PRESS STATEMENT

GPCC’s Position on the Opening of an LGBTQI Office in Ghana

February 22, 2021

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wishes to state its official position on the raging debate and controversy on the alleged opening of an office by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) movement in Ghana.

The Council views the action by the LGBTQI movement as an affront to our long cherished Religious values, customs and traditions as well as the laws of Ghana. The actions of the LGBTQI movement is also completely at variance with the laws of God as spelt out in the Holy Bible concerning God’s plan of creation and the sanctity of Marriage between Man and Woman as ordained by God.

While reaffirming our support to the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and other like-minded groups on their positions on this matter, the Council calls on government to officially state its position without any equivocation on this new development and take immediate steps to:

1. Close down without delay the alleged LGBTQI office in Ghana and immediately arrest and prosecute the individuals or groups behind the alleged opening of this new office in Ghana for breach of the law and potential threat to peace.

2. Summon all foreign diplomats who allegedly participated in the opening of the LGBTQI offices in Ghana to explain their violation of the sovereignty of Ghana.

We also call on Parliament as the representatives of the people to summon the President’s Representatives at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to explain to Ghanaians what actions they have taken in relation to this matter to protect the sovereignty and security of the state of Ghana. We also support the call for a comprehensive legislation to deal with the LGBTQI issues in Ghana once and for all to settle any future controversies.

To further the above stance, we are part and working closely with other ecumenical and interfaith groups through the NATIONAL COALITION FOR PROPER HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS AND FAMILY VALUES to build up a strong national resistance to any move by external forces, including the international community to hoist on us any neo-liberal backward policies that denigrates our long held cultural values and dignity as a sovereign nation.

In conclusion, the GPCC is very resolute in its stance against the LGBTQI movement and its activities in Ghana and is standing firm with all other stakeholders on this matter with the hope that government would take concrete steps to reassure Ghanaians of their unwillingness to succumb to pressure from some notable western powers to sell out our cherished values and to safeguard the future of our children from a perverse generation of vampires scheming to destroy us.

Long Live Ghana! Long live GPCC!

Issued on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC) by:

Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso

(President)