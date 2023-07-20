4 hours ago

Ibrahim Sunday, a Ghanaian football legend, has come to the defense of Ghanaian coaches despite the recent poor performance of various national teams.

According to him, the perception that Ghana lacks good coaches is not accurate, and he believes that the country indeed has capable coaching talent.

Instead of blaming the coaches, Sunday suggests that the root of the problem might lie in the resources and materials available to them.

“People think we don’t have good coaches. But I believe we have good coaches,” Sunday told Citi Sports.

While acknowledging that there are materials accessible to the coaches, he questions whether these materials are suitable and adequate for their needs.

“Maybe the materials they are working with are the problem. They have the materials, but [are they] the right materials?

"Maybe selecting the players for the national team or [from] the clubs is the problem they have. We have to encourage and support them.

"They will do better in the future," he remarked. The Black Stars, Black Meteors, Black Galaxies, and Black Satellites have all failed to glitter in major tournaments, exiting at the group phase.

Furthermore, Sunday points out that the selection process for both national team and club players could be contributing to the perceived coaching challenges.

The criteria used to select players might not be optimal, affecting the overall performance of the teams.

Despite the disappointments faced by teams like the Black Stars, Black Meteors, Black Galaxies, and Black Satellites, Sunday remains optimistic about the future.

He believes that with the right support and encouragement, the Ghanaian coaches can improve the performance of the national teams and achieve better results in future tournaments.