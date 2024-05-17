5 hours ago

For the third year in a row, Sung Shinning Ladies FC has secured the Women's Division One League title in the Upper West Regional Football Association.

Under the skilled guidance of their coach, Far, the team dominated the league, showcasing their superiority by defeating all their competitors.

Previously known as Real Crusaders FC, Sung Shinning Ladies FC is now aiming to bring a Malta Guinness Women's Premier League slot back to the Upper West region.

This comes after multiple unsuccessful attempts to regain their Premier League status.

The team will participate in the Northern Zonal play-off, scheduled for June at the Kurt E.S. Okraku Technical Centre in Winkogo, Upper East Region.

Their consistent performance and determination position them as strong contenders in their quest for promotion.