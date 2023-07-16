16 hours ago

Private power producer, Sunon Asogli, has stepped forward to assist flood victims in Ho by providing cash and food donations.

The donations include a cheque amounting to GHS 150,000 and several bags of rice, accompanied by cartons of cooking oil.

According to Yang Qun, the chairman of Sunon Asogli, these contributions are part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities aimed at addressing the pressing needs of Ghanaians, with Ho being a recipient of their support.

Prior to the donation, the Paramount Chief of Asogli, Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, together with his chiefs and the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ho Municipality, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the affected areas alongside the Sunon Asogli team to evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

The assessment revealed that several drains in the municipality have become narrow due to the accumulation of debris and plantations along waterways.

Following the tour of the affected areas, Togbe Afede expressed his concern and emphasized the need for urgent action to address the issue.

Source: citifmonline